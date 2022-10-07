Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College held a manufacturing day event on Friday.

According to Sinclair College, approximately 160 high school students were expected to participate in Manufacturing Day from around the Dayton area. The event was held Friday, Oct. 7 at Sinclair Community College at 444 W. Third Street, Building 8, in Dayton from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Students that attended were shown a variety of manufacturing career areas, including biotechnology, computer science and information technology, electronics and robotics, HVAC-R, and more.

Participating students were informed about the enrollment process, took a tour of various classrooms and laboratory settings and heard from representatives from their industry.

In addition, students were able to meet faculty and learn about potential employment and internship program opportunities.

