Sinclair College extends application deadline for Goldman Sachs program

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College is extending the application deadline for its Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses (10KSB) Program to February 12, 2021.

The 15-week virtual program is free to selected business owners who receive a full scholarship funded by the Goldman Sachs Foundation. Program participants receive one-on-one business advising and learn alongside peers from a variety of industries.

The program looks for applicants who generally meet these criteria:

Owner or co-owner of a business

Business in operation for at least two years

Business revenues of at least $75,000 in the most recent fiscal year

Minimum of 2 employees (including the owner)

In December 2020, Sinclair College celebrated its first 16 graduates of the program.

For details on all of Sinclair Community College’s academic offerings, visit https://www.sinclair.edu.