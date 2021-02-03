Sinclair College extends application deadline for Goldman Sachs program

Sinclair Community College | WDTN

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College is extending the application deadline for its Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses (10KSB) Program to February 12, 2021.   

The 15-week virtual program is free to selected business owners who receive a full scholarship funded by the Goldman Sachs Foundation. Program participants receive one-on-one business advising and learn alongside peers from a variety of industries.

The program looks for applicants who generally meet these criteria: 

  • Owner or co-owner of a business 
  • Business in operation for at least two years 
  • Business revenues of at least $75,000 in the most recent fiscal year 
  • Minimum of 2 employees (including the owner) 

In December 2020, Sinclair College celebrated its first 16 graduates of the program.  

For details on all of Sinclair Community College’s academic offerings, visit https://www.sinclair.edu.

