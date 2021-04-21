Sinclair College expands early childhood education center services for student-parents

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sinclair Community College is expanding it’s Early Childhood Education Center’s services to serve student-parents year-round.

The college said the center is adding summer term services. Eligible student-parents are also able to access grant funding to help cover the cost of childcare.

The expanded services are made possible through a recent grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) grant provides childcare subsidies to eligible Sinclair College students.



“The pandemic has presented numerous challenges for students as they try to balance work, family, and education,” said Phyllis Adams, Education Department Chairperson – Sinclair Community College. “The grant funding and expanded services are additional resources to help eligible students achieve better stability.”



In order to be eligible for CCAMPIS funding during summer 2021:

Current student parents must have been registered for a minimum of 6 credit hours during spring 2021 and will be registered for a minimum of 6 credit hours in the fall for a minimum of 6 credit hours

Student-parents who are new during summer 2021 must enroll for a minimum of 6 credit hours during fall 2021 semester

Additionally, the center now serves children aged 6 weeks to 5 years. The center is open for families of students, faculty and staff.

For more information, call (937) 512-2234, or visit www.miniuniversity.net/sinclair-community-college.