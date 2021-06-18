Sinclair College closing early Friday to honor Juneteenth holiday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College said it will close at 1 p.m. and hold a celebration in honor of the Juneteenth holiday.
A letter was sent to faculty, staff and students Thursday explain the event planned for Friday.
Dear Sinclair Community,
Juneteenth is known as the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Earlier today, President Joe Biden signed legislation designating June 19 a federal holiday and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has also declared it a state holiday. In honor of this extraordinary occasion, Sinclair College is open tomorrow (Friday) but will close all operations, classes and activities in all locations at 1 p.m. In keeping with Sinclair`s historical role as a cultural and community convener, our college will celebrate Juneteenth together with a remarkable event.
Tomorrow (6/18), Sinclair is celebrating Juneteenth with a special virtual event featuring guest speaker, and nationally recognized expert, Eddie S. Glaude, Jr., who will discuss the importance of Juneteenth for all Americans. Sinclair`s event is the largest Juneteenth celebration and recognition in the Miami Valley with 650 people, 25 institutions of higher education, and 40 community and business organizations all signed up to attend the virtual event. I hope you will all attend this pre-planned celebration which has now taken on a remarkable and special new meaning with today`s news. Please register at www.sinclair.edu/diversity for more information and to RSVP for what will be a memorable and historical event.
Sinclair College is committed to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion for our students, faculty, staff, and community. Please join us in celebrating Juneteenth.