DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local colleges are announcing closures due to upcoming winter weather.

Due to the anticipated winter storm, Sinclair Community College will be closing all campus locations on Thursday, Feb. 3.

According to Sinclair, this closure includes the cancelation of on-campus clinicals and labs. All remote courses – including those delivered virtually via eLearn – will go on as scheduled on Thursday.

Sinclair asked that students log onto eLearn and check their email for additional information from faculty.

Sinclair employees will be working remotely if they are able, said the college.

According to a Facebook post, all Edison State Community College locations will close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2 and will remain closed through Sunday, Feb. 6.

Wright State University said that the Dayton campus will be operating remotely on Thursday and Friday, and the Lake campus will go remote on Wednesday at 4 pm through Friday.