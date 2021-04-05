Sinclair College announces 2021 commencement plans

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College has announced its commencement plans for 2021.

The college said it will hold commencement on Thursday, May 6, 2021, with two in-person ceremonies at the University of Dayton Arena. The first will be at 10 a.m., and the second will be at 4 p.m.

Each ceremony will allow for approximately 500 graduates with up to four guests per graduate.

Graduates and their guests must follow safety guidelines including face coverings and social distancing. Extensive cleaning and disinfecting will take place between ceremonies.

Electronic tickets are required for graduates and their guests. Tickets are free, but graduates must register to attend.

For more information, visit www.sinclair.edu/commencement for additional information.