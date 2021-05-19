Sinclair College adds over 150 in-person courses for summer term

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair College announced it has added more than 150 in-person courses for summer term.

Sinclair’s second summer term begins June 14. The college said COVID-19 safety protocols remain in place at all of Sinclair’s campuses including social distancing and face coverings.

“Every student has different needs and Sinclair College is committed to meeting those needs with a variety of course options that provide flexibility,” said Dr. Scott Markland, Senior Vice President – Sinclair College Student Development. “Listening to our students is key to learning the challenges they are facing. Sinclair has done that through more than 25,000 phone calls to students over the past year and multiple student surveys to identify how we align and expand our services to overcome those challenges.”

In addition to course offerings, Sinclair College said it has expanded and added multiple student services including:

Emergency Relief Funding for Sinclair students facing financial challenges

Financial Aid, Scholarships, and FAFSA Assistance

Daily virtual appointments

Expanded 24/7 student support and counseling services to include legal, financial, medical, and caregiving services

Expanded In-Person and Virtual Welcome Center Hours:

Welcome Desk open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Expanding Virtual Tutoring Services to include Saturday appointments

Sinclair College summer term schedule is as follows:

Sinclair’s 12-Week Full Summer Term: May 17 – August 8, 2021

Sinclair’s A Term 8-Week Summer Term: May 17 – July 11, 2021

Sinclair’s B Term 8-Week Summer Term: June 14 – August 8, 2021

For information about these services and courses at Sinclair College, visit sinclair.edu or call (937) 512-3000.