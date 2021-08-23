Sinclair College adds 550 in-person courses for fall 2021 semester

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College’s fall term is underway with hundreds of additional course options for students.

Sinclair College said it has added 550 in-person courses for the fall. According to a release, COVID-19 safety measures in place include mandatory face coverings and social distancing protocols. Students can choose from a variety of course options including in-person, virtual, online, or a combination.

Additionally, Sinclair College is introducing 20 new degrees and certificates for the fall term.

“Sinclair’s new programs remain true to our mission of finding the need and endeavoring to meet it,” said Dr. Steve Johnson, President & CEO – Sinclair Community College. “Our new degrees and certificates continue our tradition of providing the exceptional education and training students need to succeed in high-demand, well-paying jobs while supporting the workforce needs of employers.”

The college said it is responding to the severe shortage of respiratory therapists by expanding its Respiratory Care Program. The expansion is expected to increase the number of respiratory care students in the program by 21 percent. According to a release, 110 students have graduated with associate degrees from Sinclair’s Respiratory Care Program over the past five years, with many working in Dayton region hospitals and caring for COVID-19 patients.

For more information on Sinclair Community College’s academic offerings and student services, visit www.sinclair.edu.