Sinclair, Bullen Ultrasonics among those supporting #GetMePPE

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The hashtag #GetMePPE is trending across social media as healthcare professionals work through a shortage of supplies. Local groups are using their spare time and skills to help those on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak. Colleges and small businesses are among those helping out.

In response to the expected surge of COVID-19 cases in Ohio and to meet the critical need for PPE, Sinclair Community College has donated more than 11,000 PPE items and over 500 medical supply items to local hospitals.

“Our hospital partners are so supportive of Sinclair healthcare programs and students and now it’s our time to support them,” Rena Shuchat, Dean of Health Sciences, said.

The college is also preparing to transfer nine ventilators, four cardiac monitors and an additional number of respiratory units to area hospitals.

A small business in Eaton, Bullen Ultrasonics, is doing its part in the fight against COVID-19 by helping in the nation’s production of ventilators. Bullen produces glass constraint wafers that are used to make pressure sensors which then go into ventilators.

“We used to think of heroes as the sports figures, the celebrities. But now the heroes are the people at the checkout lines, it’s the people that are nurses and doctors that are on the front lines of trying to fight this disease,” said Tim Beatty, President of Bullen Ultrasonics.

Now Beatty’s staff are among those heroes as they address a critical shortage of medical supplies. He says the company is going to extreme measures to ramp up their production of the key component but also to prioritize their employees safety.

“We of course have social distancing and we have as many people working from home as they possibly can,” Beatty said.