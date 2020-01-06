Sinclair breaks enrollment numbers, adds welding in new term

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In addition to shattering enrollment records for the Spring 2020 term, the college will also be offering welding classes for the first time in 20 years.

Sinclair has a fully-equipped welding lab located on Eaker Street with 12 state-of-the-art welding booths. It’s a new lab that will teach students basics in welding.

With 7,700 students, Sinclair’s College Credit Plus Program (CCP) is at a record high attendance. The program allows students in grades 7-12 to earn college and high school credits at the same time. Asian, Hispanic, and Latino students have also increased, in addition to students who are taking online courses.

Increased enrollment and new welding course are only a bevy of changes and growth that Sinclair has seen this school year. Sinclair’s Centerville campus has also seen an increase in enrollment and a number of degrees have been added.

“Sinclair is on the move, and at the community’s request we have invested in and delivered many new workforce-aligned programs of study,” said Dr. Steven Johnson, president of Sinclair. “We’re especially thrilled to announce our new welding courses this term. At a time, when we are talking about increasing the pipeline of skilled workers, Sinclair is at the forefront, meeting this very need. We are pleased to be able to continue providing the region with increasing opportunities for a solid college education and workforce development. Sinclair has worked hard on developing better scholarship management, improving web services, academic advising and curriculum management, all of which have contributed to driving our increasing student completion numbers.”

