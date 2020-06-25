Sinclair allocates additional $1M for diversity and equity strategies

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sinclair Community College Board of Trustees announced Thursday that the college will allocate an additional $1 million to “intensify existing efforts supporting diversity and equity initiatives.”

The funding will stem from the creation of a new allocated reserve fund, expended over a three to four year period. Officials also announced a review of the roles and functions of the college Campus Police, as well as training provided through the Sinclair Police Academy.

The new measures aim to amplify Sinclair’s existing Strategic Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategies and calls for focused efforts in implementing anti-racist policies across all areas of the college including campus safety and law enforcement, hiring practices, and ongoing diversity training for all college employees.

The resolution approved by the board included a step-by-step actionable plan that calls for active measures embracing anti-racism. It stated that a stance to “not be racist” was not enough for the college community and that they would work actively to be systemically “anti-racist.”

Dan Sadlier, Chair of the Sinclair College Board of Trustees, said, “The need for significant action against racism and all forms of discrimination is evident now more than ever. We want to be crystal clear that Sinclair condemns racism in all its functions and forms and will continue to review policies and practices that support an anti-racist learning and work environment. The work that Sinclair does has a tremendous impact on the lives of students in our region and these important measures will allow us to bolster our efforts in eliminating all barriers or student success, with an intensified focus on racism and discrimination.”

Over ten years, officials say Sinclair has experienced more than a 400 percent increase in the number of degrees and certificates awarded to African American male students. However, the school recognizes that more needs to be done.