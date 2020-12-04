Sinclair adds program to address demand for medical assistants during pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College said Friday it is addressing the increasing demand for medical assistants by establishing a 1-year technical certificate that can be completed in three semesters.

Sinclair said medical assistants are multi-skilled professionals who assist physicians with the administrative and clinical aspects of patient care. Currently, medical assisting is one of the fastest growing occupations in the United States with an expected increase in potential jobs by as much as 23% through 2028 (US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Sept. 4, 2019).

“Skilled medical assistants are desperately needed as a result of the pandemic and Sinclair can help address that need through the 1-year technical certificate,” said Deborah Atkinson, Program Director – Sinclair College Medical Assistant Technology Program. “Sinclair students receive the vital training they need to begin a career in this high-demand field with the option of continuing their education to complete the medical assistant associate degree.”

Medical assistants can work in a variety of facilities including urgent care, surgicare and ambulatory care centers, as well as health maintenance organizations (HMO’s), multi-physician group practices and medical specialty clinics.

The Medical Assistant certificate is designed to be completed in three semesters on a full-time basis. Sinclair College is enrolling for the spring 2021 semester now through January 6, 2021.

To learn more about Sinclair’s Medical Assistant Technology program, visit their website.