DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sinclair Community College is hosting a donation drive to replace gifts destroyed by a fire at Ohio MENTOR’s Dayton location.

On Nov. 19, a fire broke out at the Ohio MENTOR agency office on Miamisburg Centerville Road, destroying a large number of gifts intended for foster families.

The collection drive runs through Friday, Dec. 1.

Every year, Ohio MENTOR hosts a Santa workshop for more than 200 foster parents and children. The foster care children and children of foster parents select gifts and wrap them for their biological and foster families.

“The devastation faced by Ohio MENTOR in Dayton is something that resonates with all of us, and Sinclair Community College wants to ensure that the families impacted by this unfortunate incident can still experience the joy of the holiday season,” said DeAnn Hurtado, professor of marketing and management.

“In the spirit of Sinclair’s mission to find the need and endeavor to meet it, we are rallying students, faculty, and staff to help the affected families and salvage the holiday spirit,” said Hurtado.

Donation bins will be set up at the Dayton campus in the walkway bridge from Parking Lot A to Building 3 and 4 and the walkway bridge from Building 14 to 12. A bin will also be placed in Building 7 in the Tartan Marketplace.

Items needed include:

Barbie Dolls

Baseball Cards

Baseball Hats

Coffee Mugs

Earbuds

Hair Bows, Headbands

Hot Wheels

Journals and Books

Men’s Socks

Ornaments (Ohio State or Football Themed)

Playing Cards

Pokémon Cards

Pop It Toys

Stocking Caps

Teen Girls And Mom Fuzzy/Soft Socks

Tool Kits

Wrapping Paper, Gift Bags, and Gift Tags

The event, which takes place Dec. 3, provides a safe, fun holiday gathering where kids can take pictures with Santa. There will also be a photo booth, craft area and a meal from Napoli’s Pizza.