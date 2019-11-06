‘Simply the best,’ Judge reflects on friendship with wounded detective

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Municipal Court Judge Daniel Gehres has known Detective DelRio for years. He sat down with 2 NEWS Wednesday to share what makes him such a special person, father, and friend.

Judge Gehres is still trying to process what happened to his friend.

READ MORE: Chief Biehl: Detective’s injuries ‘tragically not survivable’

“He’s just simply the best,” he said. “I was able to see him develop from a street officer to becoming the premier undercover guy for the city of Dayton.”

A working relationship in the criminal justice system became a genuine friendship for more than 30 years as the two bonded over collectables.

Judge Gehres knows Detective DelRio’s work intimately.

“Think about how many lives they save. Detective DelRio went into that house to save somebody’s grandson, to save somebody’s daughter, to save somebody’s husband from fentanyl.”

He was highly decorated and was awarded several citations and awards throughout his career, earning a national reputation for his work.

“He could have retired out several years ago, but he was so good at it,” Judge Gehres said.

And as information trickled in Wednesday that Detective DelRio would not survive, Judge Gehres tried to focus on happier times.

“A better guy, a better officer, the Dayton Police Department never had.”

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.