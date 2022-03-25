DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kemp Elementary School second grade students received a special message during Black History Month.

According to a post by Dayton Public Schools on Facebook, the students had researched Simone Biles and decorated their classroom door in honor of the Olympic Gold Medalist for a Black History Month door decorating contest.

Biles sent the class a video message thanking them for choosing her, and saying she was rooting for them in the contest.

You can see the video on Facebook here.