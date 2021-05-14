Silent auction benefits free summer concerts at Levitt Pavilion

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Levitt Pavilion is holding a silent auction to support the 2021 season of 41 free concerts in Dayton.

Organizers said the auction consists of six tiny table packages valued at anywhere from $500 to almost $3000. All proceeds support the 2021 Eichelberger Concert Season of 41 free concerts at the Levitt Pavilion Dayton.

“The cost to produce a concert at the Levitt Dayton averages $7000,” said Lisa Wagner, executive director. “Fundraisers like this help us to offer these high-caliber concerts, free to all.”

In addition to the auction, they are raffling a Downtown gift card package, consisting of businesses around the Levitt that concert goers can enjoy before or after a concert, or any day.

Anyone interested in supporting free music for all through this auction and raffle can head here to participate.

The online silent auction will run through May 20 at 7 pm and organizers said all winning auction items will be available for pick-up at the Levitt Pavilion Dayton at an agreed-upon time following the live event. No items will be shipped.

Auction Item Descriptions from Levitt Pavilion:

Each of the first five auction packages include a portable Crate & Barrel tiny table, perfect for your picnic on the Levitt lawn.

The Ultimate Ohio State Tailgate Table

Table Donors: Susan & Mark Kash, Dayton Art Solutions

This table is perfect for the Buckeye super fan! Buckeye gear, Buckeye vodka, Buckeye … well you get the idea … go for the win!

Romantic Date Table

Table Donors: Rick Stover, 1880 Candles, Vintage Plum Barware, Square One Salon & Spa, Morning Sun Florist

Everything you need for the perfect date night. Get dolled up with a Square One gift card and Aveda products. Pick up the perfect flowers with a Morning Sun Florist gift card. Sip in style, with six bottles of fine wine from around the world, and drink from Vintage Plum’s rare 50’s and 60’s barware. Then set the mood with candles hand-poured into vintage vessels, from 1880 Candles.

Exploration Station! Boonshoft Museum of Discovery Table

Table Donors: The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

Boonshoft is giving the gift of adventure for the explorers in your family. Discover new excitement and joy with Boonshoft Museum and Sunwatch full memberships and day passes. AND you hit the gift shop jackpot!

Peace, Love and the Levitt Table

Table Donors: Samantha Mang, Mike Elsass, Katie Clark Gabbard, The Glass Station (Liz Shinn)

Items:

CRATE AND BARREL TINY TABLE

ORIGINAL ARTWORKS (see below)

PAINTING CLASS AND WORKSHOP

“Peace, Love, and The Levitt”

The Crate and Barrel “Table in a Bag” was painted by local abstract artists, Samantha Mang. Samantha is known locally for her “Saltscapes” and whimsical paintings. She is an active member of the Dayton Society of Artists and the Front Street Community.

“Brush Before the Brain” With Mike Elsass – Painting Class and Workshop For 6

Experience a world of creativity when you attend a “Brush Before the Brain” workshop with accomplished, renowned abstract artist, Mike Elsass. Mike will lead you and your guests through a 2.5-hour paint session. Mike will teach you to create freely, without restraint. Explore the energy of color as you create alongside Mike in his outdoor Front Street studio, called “Spanky’s” and leave with a beautiful art piece that you created!

Mike Elsass Steel Painting

This original 12” x 12” mixed media painting on rusted steel by Mike Elsass is from the 2020 Red Door Series. Works from this series are on display in Manhattan and across the country in Miraval Resorts, where Mike holds class and is Artist in Residence. This painting has a resin topcoat and includes a magnet bar for installation.

“Chrysanthemums Across Magenta Plates”

This original 8” x 10” acrylic painting is from emerging artist Katie Clark Gabbard’s “Vessel” series. Katie’s work is currently exhibited in galleries of New York, Miami, Pennsylvania, and all across Ohio.

“Bacon and Eggs”

This funky glass plate was designed and created by glass artist Liz Shinn of The Glass Station. The Glass Station is a co-op of 3 talented glass artists who create and share their skills and love of glass through offering in-studio workshops.

Tee Time & Swing Time Table

Table Donors: Kelly Taylor, Kay Sandusky, Miami Valley Golf Club, NCR Country Club.

An extraordinary golfing experience from the NCR Country Club AND Miami Valley Golf Club. Host a foursome at each club, including carts, and enjoy the club swag dressing this table. But wait … there’s more! Sharpen your serve with a tennis or pickleball lesson for 1-4 people taught by licensed PPR professional, Kelly Taylor.

What’s For Dinner Table, It’s Pizza for a Year

Table Donors: Donato’s Pizza, Suzanne and Todd Rogers, Carol and Richard Lundin

What’s for dinner? PIZZA! Enjoy pizza for a year from our friends at Donato’s and dine al-fresco using your portable folding picnic table, green-striped umbrella and Portmeirion melamine plates.

Downtown Gift Card Raffle

Raffle donors: Shook Construction and the Downtown Dayton Partnership

Purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win a grab bag of $600 worth of gift cards and Downtown Dayton dollars so you can enjoy all that Downtown Dayton has to offer before or after a Levitt show this summer.

The concert schedule will be announced May 20. You can find the calendar of this summers concerts here.