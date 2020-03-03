Signs at Springfield retirement community warn sick guests to stay home

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — As the uncertainty of coronavirus looms, staff at Springfield Masonic Community work to protect patients every day from all diseases.

“We wash hands before and after patient care,” states Danielle Macias, the Assistant Director of Nursing at the facility.

Hand-washing is something health experts can’t stress enough. They say it’s the number one way to prevent any kind of infection from spreading.

While Macias says the flu is the bigger concern right now, staff aren’t turning a blind eye to the coronavirus.

“We’re going to monitor for any symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, decreased appetite,” says Macias. “We have an infection control nurse here so we track every employees’ illnesses and what they’re sick for; so we have infection control tracking for our residents as well.”

As an added precaution, the facility is hanging up signs warning sick guests to stay away.

“It’s just the best way to kind of get out in front of it and educate,” states Macias.

As unknowns linger and hype increases with COVID-19, staff are extra vigilant. At this point, the facility is not limiting visitors, but it’s asking guests to heed warnings.

“If loved ones are visiting, if you’re kind of feeling ill, it’s kind of best if you stay home just to protect our loved ones here,” states Macias.