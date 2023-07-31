ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – An apartment building was significantly damaged Monday morning after a car collided with the outer wall.

According to the Englewood Police Department, a person’s vehicle had been parked before it was put into gear and collided with a building in the Gateway Apartment Complex. The collision reportedly happened just before 7 a.m., police said.

Officers arrived at the complex on North Union Boulevard and found that, while neither the driver nor the residents were injured, the collision left the apartment building with significant damage.