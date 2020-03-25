1  of  3
Sign of appreciation greets Dayton VA employees working through pandemic

heroes work here dayton va

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton VA workers were greeted with a sign of appreciation this week that reads, “Heroes Work Here.”

A woman in Oakwood put the sign up to thank VA employees who continue to show up during difficult times. Employees say the sign put a smile on their faces.

“This was just my way of saying thank you, you know, there’s heroes in comic books but these are really the real heroes,” said Christie Collins.

Army veteran Amy Baker said, “Someone else was willing to take the time and show their appreciation and gratitude for what it is that we do. That meant a lot and made me smile, and made me want to take a picture.”

The VA says the sign will stay up until Friday.

