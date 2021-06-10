Sidney’s longest-serving City Manager announces retirement

Sidney City Manager Mark Cundiff, who has served as the city’s chief executive since 2012 has announced his retirement effective November 5, 2021. (Photo: City of Sidney)

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Sidney City Manager Mark Cundiff, who has served as the city’s chief executive since 2012 has announced his retirement effective November 5, 2021, ending a nearly 38 year career of public service. The City said Cundiff is Sidney’s thirteenth and longest-serving city manager.

The City of Sidney said Cundiff began his career with the City of Sidney in April 1989 as the City Planner. He has also held the positions of Community Development Director, Assistant City Manager, Interim City Manager and City Manager of the City of Sidney.

Cundiff also served communities in Illinois and Iowa as well the City of Troy and Village of Yellow Springs in Ohio. He also spent three years working in the private sector for a consulting firm.

The Greenville, Ohio native and graduate of Wright State University lives in Sidney with his wife Peggy. They have two adult children and two grandchildren.

“It has been an honor to serve the City of Sidney for 19 years, including what will be 9 ¾ years as City Manager. Sidney has been our home for nearly two decades. I wish nothing but the best for the city in the future,” said Cundiff.

“Under Mark’s leadership, a number of significant projects have been completed while simultaneously maintaing the city’s bond rating of AA , Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst said. “I know I speak on behalf of all members of City Council, both past and present, in wishing Mark well in this next phase of his life.”

Major projects that have been completed during Cundiff’s tenure include the development of the water well field, the construction of the water transmission line from the well field to the water treatment plant, and the major updating of the water treatment plant. Other projects include the extensive updates to the wastewater treatment plant, the extension of the Canal Feeder Trail, and improvements to Sidney’s streets and bridges.

City Council has contracted with Management Partners to assist with the nationwide search and selection of the city’s next city manager. For more information visit the city’s website.