Sidney woman killed in Logan County crash

DEGRAFF, Ohio (WDTN) – A Sidney woman has died from injuries she sustained in a crash near the village of DeGraff Thursday evening.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Mary Velazco died at Mary Rutan Hospital, where she was taken after the crash.

Our partners at the Sidney Daily News report that the Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at the intersection of SR-235 and SR-47.

A 34-year-old Sidney woman in a tan 2000 Dodge Durango was traveling westbound on SR-47 when she pulled away from a stop sign and into the path of a maroon 2006 Ford F250 truck, driven by a 53-year-old Sidney man.

The Durango was hit on the passenger’s side front door.

Velazco was the front seat passenger in the Durango. She was trapped after the crash and had to be removed by non-mechanical means, where life-saving measures were started.

The rear passenger, a 42-year-old Sidney man, was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Ford was treated at the scene by Miami Township EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.

