Sidney woman killed by semi ruled an accident, driver will not be charged

With the help of a citizen, Sidney Police were able to identify the driver of this semi and have determined he did not commit a crime.

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Sidney Police have completed their investigation into the death of a woman who was hit by a semi while riding her bicycle, and have determined it was not the drivers fault.

Police said that a citizen tipped them off to the identity of the semi driver. After reviewing additional footage from the accident, detectives determined that the cyclist lost control of the bicycle and entered the roadway.

The driver told police that he had no idea the accident took place. The city’s prosecutor will not bring criminal or traffic charges against the driver.