Sidney woman dies after argument leads to stabbing, suspect in custody

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Sidney police officers were sent to a home on Fourth Avenue on reports of a stabbing Friday.

When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Brianna Wilson, of Sidney, had been stabbed multiple times. A 20-year-old woman was taken into police custody and is believed to have committed the crime.

Wilson was transported to Wilson Health and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police said they found out later that Wilson and the suspect were in an argument that escalated into a physical altercation. They believe it was then that the suspect stabbed her.

2 NEWS is choosing not to name the suspect at this time because she has not been formally charged, however, police arrested her for voluntary manslaughter. She is currently being held at the Shelby County Jail.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.