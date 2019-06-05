Sidney teen seriously injured after leading troopers on chase, ending in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) - A 17-year-old male was seriously injured early Wednesday morning after leading troopers on a chase that ended when in Middletown, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The teen was driving a silver 2004 Toyota Camry that was reported stolen from Sidney, Ohio, which is where the teen is also from.
Once in Middletown, the Camry crashed into a 2013 black Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Courtney M. Tanner, 33, of Lebanon. Tanner was transported to Atrium Medical Center with serious injuries. Tanner's passenger, 31-year-old Anthony J. Hurrigan, 31, of Middletown, sustained minor injuries and was also transported to Atrium Medical Center.
The teen, who was transported to Atrium Medical Center with serious injuries, is believed to have been under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.
Charges are pending the result of the violation as an investigation is continuing.
