Sidney teen comes to the rescue of crash victims Video

SIDNEY, Ohio(WDTN)- Ohio State Highway Patrol identified 60-year-old Debra Hurst as the victim in a crash on Interstate 75 north of Sidney Thursday afternoon. The crash shut down Interstate 70 in the area for several hours.

In the middle of this crash's chaos, a local 17-year-old said he just wanted to do the right thing. Harley Campbell told 2 News he was traveling on the interstate when he saw the crash happen.

"I seen a little bit of soybean go up in the air, seen a little bit of smoke and as I looked over, there were a few vehicles getting launched on the side of the interstate," Campbell said.

State police said a semi failed to slow down for traffic and hit several vehicles. That caused a series of events that ended with two semis and a pickup colliding and going into median.

Campbell didn't hesitate to help when he saw the wreck.

"It's just one of those things where someone needed my help so I decided to pull over and do what I could," Campbell said.

In total, highway patrol said three semis and three passenger vehicles were involved in the crash.

Campbell said he saw people trapped in their cars and at least one person bleeding heavily.

"I ran around and I started looking for people stuck in their vehicles. I went to the one that no one came out of and I started checking and trying to peel the door open on it," the Sidney teen said.

Campbell said he and the others he helped were able to get away from the vehicles before they exploded.

He was surprised to hear police suspect speed was a factor in the crash.

"Going too fast and not paying attention. That's two things you can't do," Campbell said.

Campbell said didn't consider himself a hero for his actions. He said he was just doing the right thing.

Aside from the one fatality, one other person was transported to the hospital.

State police said charges are pending while the crash is investigated.