Sidney student dresses up like princess, reads to kids bringing joy during coronavirus

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Sidney Middle School student is spreading a little bit of happiness to children who need it during the coronavirus pandemic.

Twelve-year-old Olivia Breinich is giving children a virtual visit from Disney princesses. A few times a week, she’s set up story time where she dresses up like Disney princesses, reads books, and posts the videos on Facebook. Recently she’s been dressing up as Elsa and Anna from Frozen.

“I thought why not just read to the little kids because I think they would enjoy that,” smiles Olivia.”I love reading and I thought maybe I could read to the little kids, and not only are they listening and giving their parents a little bit of a break, they also can see how much I enjoy reading and maybe they would enjoy reading more too.”

“She went across the street to a park and stood there as Anna waving at the kids,” describes her mother, Amy Breinich. “Some of her cousins actually were excited because they thought she was the real one. And then they saw her dressed up– I think as Anna– and they were like ‘Anna looks like Olivia’,” laughs Amy.

Underneath the costume and makeup, Olivia is the real deal with the heart of a Disney princess spreading a little bit of magic in a time where everyone needs a ‘happily ever after.’

“She really is our princess. She’s our only daughter,” beams Amy.

Olivia says she has plans to dress up like other princesses and continue reading.