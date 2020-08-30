Sidney-Shelby County YMCA hosting community blood drive Tuesday

SIDNEY, Ohio (Sidney Daily News) – The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will host a community blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 2, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 300 E. Parkwood St. Please use the main YMCA entrance.

Community Blood Center is seeking new donors to help meet the demand for blood during the COVID-19 pandemic. Donors must make an appointment and wear a face mask. Donations can be scheduled at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

The CBC COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) program is now open to donors who have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies by blood test. Learn how to help COVID-19 patients by donating CCP at www.GivingBlood.org.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card.