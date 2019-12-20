Sidney/Shelby County Salvation Army hold $20 on 20 challenge

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sidney/Shelby County Salvation Army is challenging people to give $20 on Dec. 20 (Friday.)
"Help us come closer to our kettle goal by joining the $20 on 20 challenge," a Facebook post from the organization's page said. "We are asking all who are able to donate $20 to the kettles today."
