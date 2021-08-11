Sidney-Shelby County Health Dept. recommends masks indoors

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Sidney-Shelby County Health Department is recommending face masks while indoors and near others, for all people 2 years of age and older, regardless of vaccination status.

According to our partners at the Sidney Daily News, the department made the recommendation based on CDC guidance, and due to the the increasing spread of the delta variant in the region.

The health department said everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated should do so as soon as possible,. You can find the vaccination location nearest to you by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Recommendations for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals include:

All those who are medically able to do so, should wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status, in public indoor settings when you are near others

The use of face masks is recommended for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status

Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Everyone with a known contact to someone with confirmed COVID-19 disease should get tested three-five days following exposure

Isolate if you have tested positive for COVID-19 in the prior 10 days or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

For those unvaccinated, quarantine if you have been in close contact (within 6 feet of someone for a total of 15 minutes or more within a 24-hour period) with a positive COVID-19 case for 14 days

For vaccinated individuals, quarantine for 14 days if you are experiencing symptoms

The department said health care facilities, businesses and other organizations may require masks to ensure the safety of their employees and customers based on their individual circumstances.