Sidney set to dedicate new fire truck next week

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sidney Fire Department will be dedicating a new fire truck next Tuesday, the department announced Friday.

The new apparatus, called Quint 3, is a dual engine and ladder that provides five functions: pump, water tank, fire hose, aerial device, and ground ladder. Quint 3 has a 10-foot ladder and will be replacing Ladder 5, which has been out of service for over a year.

Part of the cermonies will include the fire truck’s first bath and announcing the retirement of the old rig, according to the department.

