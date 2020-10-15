Sidney schools quarantines 22 students after teacher tests positive

SIDNEY, Ohio (Sidney Daily News) — Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday morning on the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department’s Facebook. In addition to the new local cases, one teacher at Longfellow Primary has tested positive, resulting in the quarantining of the teacher’s classroom.

According to Tiffany Rank, Sidney City Schools communications director, the staff member — who lives outside Shelby County — was in school on Oct. 7 and did not return to work Thursday or Friday because of the onset of symptoms. She was tested in and lives in another county.

Michael Moore, Longfellow principal, learned of her positive test result on Monday, Oct. 12.

“After immediately discussing with staff members associated with the kindergarten class and determining proximity of the affected staff member to the students, it was decided to quarantine the entire class,” said Rank. “Additionally, the age of the students and their natural lack of understanding of social distancing and personal space played into the decision to quarantine the whole class even though not all the students may have been physically close to her.

“Parents were called to pick up their students but by the time many students were picked up, it was nearly dismissal time. No students from this class rode the bus,” she continued. “They are quarantined for the time advised by the health department from when they were potentially exposed.”

The students, because of their age and the timing of their quarantine, have been mailed learning packets.

“We have a 2-hour early release Thursday and no school Friday due to conferences, so the actual number of full days out of school is not even two full school weeks,” said Rank. “For other grades and schools, quarantined students may be supplied a computer to continue learning remotely during their time off.”

At this point, Sidney City Schools has one positive at Sidney High School, one positive case at Sidney Middle School and one positive case at Longfellow.

Fifteen students are quarantined at SHS and nine students are quarantine at SMS. At Longfellow, the class of 22 students is quarantined as well as one additional student, and three students are quarantined at Emerson. If a school is not listed, they have no active cases or quarantined students.