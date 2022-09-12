SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Sidney Schools honored first responders on Monday, 21 years after the September 11th terror attacks. Organizers say this is an important event to teach students about that tragic day and recognize those who stand on the front lines to protect us every day.



People woke up the morning of the 12th of September in 2001, coming together in a time of tragedy. 21 years later, Sidney Schools is honoring first responders here in Ohio for the work they continue to do in the community, keeping residents safe.



Denny Morrison, Sidney Schools community and family engagement coordinator said, “343 police and first responders lost their lives so we are just trying to let our people here in Sidney know how much we appreciate them and we thank them for all that they have done.”

The high school students made the banners that were on display, and the school program latchkey kids created cards for the first responders. These activities taught children to respect those on the front lines.

Morrison said, “Showing them we want to respect, we want to be thankful for the people that every single day are putting their lives on the line for us.”

Jason Truesdale, the assistant fire chief at the Sidney Fire Department, is very honored to be recognized by the students and staff. He was on duty as a firefighter on that day and remembers it vividly.



He said, “Still to this day — to see people still remember the brothers that perished, the 343 members of FDNY — really makes me feel great that the community does stuff like this for the first responders to recognize what we go through day in and day out, but we don’t want to take away from what happened on 9/11.”

Truesdale also said that these events are a great way to meet people in the community and create relationships with other agencies.