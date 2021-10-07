SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Sidney City Schools said Thursday it has canceled all activities including practices, games and the planned Homecoming Parade Thursday night.

The district made the announcement on its Facebook page shortly before 1 pm Thursday.

In the post, the district said:

“With the ongoing situation surrounding the shooting incident from last night and the ongoing search for the suspect today, it is in the best interest of our students, families, and community to CANCEL ALL ACTIVITIES this evening, including practices, games, and the Homecoming Parade. We are planning to find a way to highlight the Homecoming Court within our school community Wednesday, October 13, and when we do that, we will be sure to share with the public through our social media feeds. Volleyball Senior Night will take place at the Monday, October 11 game. Thank you for your understanding at this time. Sidney City Schools

Sidney Schools canceled classes Thursday after a Sidney Police officer was shot Wednesday night after officers tried to serve a felony warrant on a suspect. The suspect, 34-year-old Brandon Steele, fired at officers striking Sgt. Tim Kennedy twice. Steele remains at large.