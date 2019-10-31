Sidney postpones Trick-or-Treat due to weather

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Sidney has postponed Thursday night’s Trick-or-Treat for Halloween due to weather, the city announced Thursday.

Citing high wind warnings, forecasted heavy rain, and the possibility of the first snow of the season, the city moved its Trick-or-Treat to Saturday afternoon between 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm.

“While this may be an inconvenience for some, the safety of our little ghosts and goblins is our highest priority, thus necessitating the change,” the city said in a statement.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.