Sidney postpones Trick-or-Treat due to weather
SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Sidney has postponed Thursday night’s Trick-or-Treat for Halloween due to weather, the city announced Thursday.

Citing high wind warnings, forecasted heavy rain, and the possibility of the first snow of the season, the city moved its Trick-or-Treat to Saturday afternoon between 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm.

“While this may be an inconvenience for some, the safety of our little ghosts and goblins is our highest priority, thus necessitating the change,” the city said in a statement.

