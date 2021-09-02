Sidney Police seek help to find vandals

Sidney-Shelby County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $500 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) causing this damage. (Sidney Daily News)

SIDNEY, Ohio (Sidney Daily News) — The Sidney Police Department along with Sidney-Shelby County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public.

Vandalism at the Sidney Water Park, Custenborder Fields and within Tawawa Park has increased significantly this summer, said a Crime Stoppers press release. On multiple occasions, park equipment was damaged or destroyed, including two memorial trees planted along the Veteran’s Memorial Walkway near the Stolle Bridge in Custenborder Fields. While most of this vandalism and destruction of park equipment occurred in the late night/early morning hours, between 1 and 3:30 a.m., some activity happened during the daylight hours.

Sidney-Shelby County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $500 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) causing this damage. If you have information on suspicious activity in this area or about the individual(s) responsible, contact Crime Stoppers at 937-492-TIPS (8477). Callers will remain anonymous.

The funds used for Crime Stoppers’ rewards are raised through donations and Municipal Court fines. Tax dollars are not used to pay rewards.