Sidney Police seek help to find vandals

Miami Valley News

by: Sidney Daily News

Posted: / Updated:

Sidney-Shelby County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $500 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) causing this damage. (Sidney Daily News)

SIDNEY, Ohio (Sidney Daily News) — The Sidney Police Department along with Sidney-Shelby County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public.

Vandalism at the Sidney Water Park, Custenborder Fields and within Tawawa Park has increased significantly this summer, said a Crime Stoppers press release. On multiple occasions, park equipment was damaged or destroyed, including two memorial trees planted along the Veteran’s Memorial Walkway near the Stolle Bridge in Custenborder Fields. While most of this vandalism and destruction of park equipment occurred in the late night/early morning hours, between 1 and 3:30 a.m., some activity happened during the daylight hours.

Sidney-Shelby County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $500 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) causing this damage. If you have information on suspicious activity in this area or about the individual(s) responsible, contact Crime Stoppers at 937-492-TIPS (8477). Callers will remain anonymous.

The funds used for Crime Stoppers’ rewards are raised through donations and Municipal Court fines. Tax dollars are not used to pay rewards.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Cedar Point is going cashless

Video Now: Closer look at the road collapse in Portsmouth

Hurricane Ida evacuees seek shelter in Mobile

San Juan Unified School District says 27 students remain in Afghanistan

St. Bernard Parish save cow after flooding

More News