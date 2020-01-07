Sidney Police looking for suspect in hit-and-run

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Sidney Police are looking for a suspect that was involved in a hit-and-skip accident Tuesday morning.

Sidney Police posted a photo of the vehicle involved to its Facebook page Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of North and Main Avenues. Police say that an older model gold truck rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at a traffic light and left the scene.

No injuries were reported in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Lorenzo at 937-498-2351 or jlorenzo@sidneyoh.com

