Sidney Police looking for suspect in hit-and-run

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Sidney Police are looking for a suspect that was involved in a hit-and-skip accident Tuesday morning.
Sidney Police posted a photo of the vehicle involved to its Facebook page Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of North and Main Avenues. Police say that an older model gold truck rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at a traffic light and left the scene.
No injuries were reported in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Lorenzo at 937-498-2351 or jlorenzo@sidneyoh.comGrab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.