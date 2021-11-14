SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Sidney Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a 21-year-old was found dead Saturday night.

Sidney Police responded to home on Apache Drive, near Shawnee Drive around 9:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When police arrived on scene, they found 21-year-old Clement J. Smith Jr., from the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, lying on a bed in a bedroom of the home. Police said Smith died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators and evidence technicians responded to the scene. An investigation found Smith was killed by a shot fired outside of the home, through the bedroom window.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who saw, heard or knows anything about the shooting is asked to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2341 or call Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).