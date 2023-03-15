DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Five members of the Sidney Police Department were honored for their response to an active shooter inside a grocery store.

The Dec. 21, 2022 shooting happened at the Sidney Foodtown located at 1010 Wapakoneta Avenue.

Officers rushed into the store, where they ordered 53-year-old Todd Jordan of Sidney to drop the handgun that he was holding.

Jordan then brandished his gun and raised it toward the officers. After this, Sidney police say the officers opened fire.

Jordan was transported to Wilson Health where he later died.

Our partners at the Sidney Daily News report that at Monday’s city council meeting, Officer Jason Viapiano was awarded the Police Medal of Valor.

Three other Sidney police officers and a civilian dispatcher also received commendations for their actions that day.