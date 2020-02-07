Sidney Police find nearly 100 capsules of fentanyl during traffic stop

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is in jail after police found 96 capsules of fentanyl in a car during a traffic stop in Sidney.
A Sidney patrol officer pulled over a car in the 500 block of Brooklyn Avenue just after 11:30 am for a minor traffic violation. In plain sight, the officer saw drug paraphernalia, resulting in further investigation of the vehicle.
A search was conducted and a total of 96 capsules of fentanyl were confiscated.
The 30-year-old driver was arrested and booked into the Shelby County Jail on drug trafficking charges.
The public is urged to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477.
