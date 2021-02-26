Sidney police credit Facebook post for quick return of wandering child

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A three-year-old was found walking alone in Sidney Friday morning.

The boy was found before 9 am Friday by a woman driving through the neighborhood. The woman quickly notified police.

The family has since been located and the boy returned home. Sidney Police told WDTN.com the boy was still in his own neighborhood and he simply got away from his mother.

Police credit a Facebook post with quickly locating the mother and the boy was returned safely. Police said they don’t believe any charges will come from this incident and are pleased with the happy ending in this case.