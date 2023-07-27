DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Pickleball fans in Sidney will soon have four new courts to play on.

Sidney Parks and Recreation is opening the courts at Custenborder Fields at the beginning of August. They will be available for open play on a “first come, first serve” basis, unless a league game has been scheduled.

Pickleball is best described as a combination of badminton, ping-pong and tennis. It is played on a badminton-sized court with a net similar to the one in tennis, according to Pickleball Experts.

“Our department is thrilled to bring this type of activity here to Sidney,” Duane Gaier, Parks Director of the Sidney Parks and Recreation Department, said.

Gaier added that if four courts are not able to meet the need, they have space to add two more courts in the future.

In addition, the Shelby County Pickleball Association will be hosting free clinics and leagues. The summer league is already full, but there will be a fall league opening in September, Jeremy Lorenzo, president of the SCPA, told our affiliate Sidney Daily News.

Anyone interested in pickleball can join the Association for $25 for a year, and the league is free for club members. More information about joining can be found here.