SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sidney Police Department is starting a new program this year, and bringing back an old favorite.

According to our partners at the Sidney Daily News, The SPD is starting a Public Safety Cadet Unit for teens ages 14-20 who have completed the 8th grade. Cadets must maintain a 2.0 GPA, have no arrests or convictions involving felonies, crimes of violence, drug offenses, or associations with any gang or criminal group.

“It has been a goal of mine for the last couple years to establish a program for the youth interested in law enforcement or even the youth just curious about what law enforcement does. I personally believe it will also help build relationships with the youth in the community in a positive way,” Sidney Police Chief William Balling said.

Teens in this program will receive hands-on experience through instruction and scenario/role-playing training in things such as traffic stops, crisis intervention, a firearms simulator and other situations. They may also have a chance to compete in the State Cadet/Explorer skills competition in April.

“The Skills Competition have teams do mock traffic stops, mock domestic dispute calls, crisis interventions calls, and more. These competitions are similar in nature to FCCLA and FFA skills competitions, but are based on law enforcement actions,” Balling said.

For more information on the Cadet program, click here.

SPD also announced the Citizen’s Police Academy is returning in 2022. Sidney Daily News states that Sidney Citizens can take this chance to learn how and why police do what they do. The program strives to provide a deeper look into the laws, general practice, and statistics that generally the public is not privy to and can provide valuable insight to participants. On the flip side, officers also value feedback from the community.

“This has been a very positive experience for citizens of our community and helps break down the mystery barrier between police offices and the public,” said Captain Jerry Tangeman.

Topics include:

Department Operations

Drug investigations and Enforcement

Cyber Crime

Identity Theft, Fraud and Scams

Law Enforcement Technology

Real Life of Police Work

Domestic Violence

Search and Seziure

Traffic Stops

Conteporary Policing Issues

Use of Force

Police K9’s

Active Shooter

Police Simulator

Investigations and Crime Scene Management

The Citizen’s Police Academy will run every Wednesday from February 23 through April 27 from 6:30 to 9 pm. Only 15 applications will be accepted, to keep an intimate environment, the SPD said.

To apply, check out the City of Sidney website or pick up an application from the dispatch window at the Sidney PD at 234 W. Court Street. For more information, click here.