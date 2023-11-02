DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lt. Gov. Husted was joined by officials in Sidney to discuss economic and agricultural growth in the Miami Valley.

On Nov. 2, Cargill announced its $225 million expansion called “Project Buckeye.” Local farmers will be receiving assistance to meet the growing demand for soy products across food, feed and renewal fuel markets.

According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), Ohio has 2,600 soybean farmers who harvest more than five million acres resulting in 282 million bushels.

“Agriculture is everybody’s business. And here in Ohio, that is as strong as ever. As we think about waking up in the morning, eating breakfast, food and agriculture is $124 billion industry in our great state.” said Brian Baldrige, director of ODA.

The Cargill facility opened in Sidney in 1978. Today, it still serves as a vital connection between soybean farmers in the region, nearby and around the globe.

“Especially knowing that products that are processed here at Cargill in Sydney, many of which that are home grown by farmers in Sydney and Shelby County in the region, come here, are processed and go out and fulfill Cargill’s mission,” said Mardie Milligan, mayor of Sidney.

Cargill employs more than 1,400 Ohioans, according to Husted.

“To have them continue to invest in Ohio, just is another sign that Ohio is a great place for businesses to invest,” said Husted. “Ohio is the heart of it all because we make the things that people need to live and thrive and agriculture is one of them.”

Cargill received a proclamation from Milligan declaring Nov. 2 “Cargill Expansion Day” in Sidney.