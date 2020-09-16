Sidney man fatally injured while repairing trailer

SIDNEY, Ohio (Sidney Daily News) — A Sidney man died Tuesday afternoon after he was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. He was fatally injured during an accident that occurred when he was trying to repair an air brake line on a trailer his semi was hauling.

According to Chief Deputy Jim Frye with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received the call to respond to the 8000 block of Cisco Road at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15. He said it appeared the 25-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, was attempting to fix an air leak on the brake line of the lowboy trailer, which was hauling a track hoe. While under the trailer, it and the semi began to roll backward and drug the man.

Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire responded to the scene and found the man alive. He later died at Miami Valley Hospital, where he was transported by CareFlight.

No further information is available at this time.