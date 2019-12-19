Sidney man arrested for trying to lure teen girl from Florida

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Sidney man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly attempting to lure a 13-year-old girl in Florida to live with him in Sidney, according to Sidney Police.

Sidney Police executed a search warrant at the home of Steve W. Knoop, 52, in the 700 block of East Ave. in Sidney on Wednesday. The search warrant and investigation revealed that Knoop allegedly had communication with the girl through texting from Aug. 2019 through Sept. 2019. Police say Knoop engaged in a pattern of “grooming communication,” sent nude photos to the girl, and discussed the girl moving to Sidney to live with him.

Some of the messages were discovered by the girl’s parents, who alerted Internet Crimes Against Children, according to Sidney Police.

Knoop was arrested and charged with one count of disseminating material harmful to a juvenile, a fifth-degree felony, as well as one count of drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. Recovered at Knoop’s home as a result of the search warrant were computers, smart phone devices, and marijuana.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call Sidney Police at 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477.

