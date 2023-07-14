SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were injured after a Sidney house fire that caused more than $150,000 in damages on Thursday night.

According to the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services, crews were dispatched to a home on Holly Place around 11:41 p.m. on Thursday, July 13.

Upon arrival, firefighters found flames showing in a single-story home. The heavy fire was mainly located throughout the attic and was showing through the roof.

The single occupant and their dog were reportedly able to escape from the home with assistance from a passerby before crews arrived.

The Sidney Fire Department reported that crews initially entered the home to search it and attack the flames, however, they had to back out due to the large volume of fire in the attic and failing roof trusses.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes of the crews’ arrival.

A total of $120,000 worth of damage was done to the property and a total of $50,000 to its contents. A neighboring home was also damaged in the fire, resulting in an estimated $20,000 worth of damage.

The single occupant of the home was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The passerby who assisted the resident also reportedly sought treatment for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit.