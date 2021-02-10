Sidney home damaged in house fire Wednesday

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A two-story, single-family home was damaged in a fire early Wednesday morning.

The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services said crews were called to the home on the 800 block of Crescent Drive at 3:49 a.m. Crews reported heavy fire on arrival.

No injuries were reported. The residents of the home were outside when crews arrived.

The department estimates that $60,000 worth of damage was done to the structure, and $25,000 to the contents.

Anna, Lockington, and Port Jefferson fire departments were on scene along with Perry-Port Salem EMS. DP&L was called to secure the electric to the home, and Vectren was on scene to lock out the gas meter.

The Sidney Fire Department Investigation Unit has ruled the fire as undetermined at this time.