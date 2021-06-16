Sidney home damaged in Tuesday fire

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Sidney home was damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services said firefighters were called to the 1900 block of Broadway Avenue just after 4 p.m. When crews arrived, they found light smoke showing from the side of a single-family home. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen area and put it out, with no extension into the attic.

The department said all people in the home were out by the time crews arrived. The loss to the property is estimated at $25,000 to the structure and $10,000 to contents.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time and is under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department Investigation Unit.

