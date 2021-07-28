Sidney home damaged in accidental, electrical fire

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Sidney home was damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency services said crews were called to the home on the 1700 block of Riverside Drive just after noon. When crews arrived, there was smoke on the eves of the home and fire on the back of the home. Residents had already evacuated the structure before the department arrived.

Sidney Fire said crews initiated a transitional fire attack from the outside and then advanced hose lines inside to extinguish the flames.

The fire caused damage to the structure and was contained to the exterior wall with extension to the attic and one bedroom. The damage to the property is estimated as $20,000 to the structure and $10,000 to the contents.

The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services Fire Investigation Unit ruled the fire as accidental and electrical in nature.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

‘I am safe, I am loved’: Riverview boy stabbed, set on fire adopted by detective who responded to double murder

"I got so emotional,": Gold Medalist surprise 'welcome home' as she lands at TPA

1 teen found fatally shot, another injured after movie screening at Corona theater: Police

Homicide investigation underway after teen found fatally shot, another injured after movie

COVID-19 cases rising across the country; Florida now has 20% of cases in US

More News