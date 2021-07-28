Sidney home damaged in accidental, electrical fire

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Sidney home was damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency services said crews were called to the home on the 1700 block of Riverside Drive just after noon. When crews arrived, there was smoke on the eves of the home and fire on the back of the home. Residents had already evacuated the structure before the department arrived.

Sidney Fire said crews initiated a transitional fire attack from the outside and then advanced hose lines inside to extinguish the flames.

The fire caused damage to the structure and was contained to the exterior wall with extension to the attic and one bedroom. The damage to the property is estimated as $20,000 to the structure and $10,000 to the contents.

The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services Fire Investigation Unit ruled the fire as accidental and electrical in nature.