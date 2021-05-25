Sidney home damaged after attic catches fire Tuesday

A Sidney home was damaged after an attic caught fire Tuesday. (Photo: Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services)

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Sidney home was damaged in a fire Tuesday morning.

The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services said crews were called to the 900 block of East Court Street at 5:48 a.m.

Upon arrival, Lt. Bryan Ramge confirmed that the two-story, single-family residence had a well-involved fire burning in the attic and that crews would be performing search and fire attack. A box alarm was struck to recall all off-duty Sidney personnel.

Fire crews used multiple fire hoses and an aerial ladder to battle the attic fire. The fire was under control within an hour of arrival

The residents of the home had already evacuated prior to the arrival of crews.

The department said two medical calls were received during the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The loss to the residence is estimated at $100,000 to the structure and $30,000 to the contents.

The American Red Cross is working to determine the post-fire needs of the occupants.